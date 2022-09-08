Apple launches the next generation of AirPods Pro at 26,900

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offers 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple has announced the second generation of AirPods Pro. Claimed to be the most advanced AirPods ever, it comes powered by the H2 chip. Major upgrades on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode along with Spatial Audio. Apple has also added touch controls for media playback and volume adjustments along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple has announced the second generation of AirPods Pro. Claimed to be the most advanced AirPods ever, it comes powered by the H2 chip. Major upgrades on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode along with Spatial Audio. Apple has also added touch controls for media playback and volume adjustments along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Price and availability
AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Price and availability
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. It is priced at ₹26,900.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23. It is priced at ₹26,900.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apple says that the new subscribers can get Apple Music free for six months with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.
Apple says that the new subscribers can get Apple Music free for six months with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Specifications
AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Specifications
Powered by the H2 chipset, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is claimed to offer an exceptional acoustic experience. It is equipped with improved noise cancellation with ability to cancel up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powered by the H2 chipset, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is claimed to offer an exceptional acoustic experience. It is equipped with improved noise cancellation with ability to cancel up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is equipped with a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, which is claimed by Apple to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Users will also get an Adaptive Transparency mode on the new AirPods Pro to reduce loud environmental noise for more comfortable listening.
It is equipped with a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, which is claimed by Apple to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Users will also get an Adaptive Transparency mode on the new AirPods Pro to reduce loud environmental noise for more comfortable listening.
Second-generation AirPods Pro’s ear tip sizes include a new extra small ear tip for a better fit to more customers. The earbuds allow users to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone. This will enable users to enjoy Personalized Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Second-generation AirPods Pro’s ear tip sizes include a new extra small ear tip for a better fit to more customers. The earbuds allow users to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone. This will enable users to enjoy Personalized Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Another feature that the iPhone maker has added to the second-generation AirPods Pro is the touch control for media playback and turning up the volume without using another device. A light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments on the new AirPods Pro. Users can press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri" to make requests hands-free.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another feature that the iPhone maker has added to the second-generation AirPods Pro is the touch control for media playback and turning up the volume without using another device. A light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments on the new AirPods Pro. Users can press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri" to make requests hands-free.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The all-new Apple AirPods Pro offers 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. With the case, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation.
The all-new Apple AirPods Pro offers 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. With the case, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation.
Apple now allows customers to charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. AirPods Pro comes with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach. The case also has a Precision Finding feature which allows users with a U1-enabled iPhone to locate their charging case with guided directions.
Apple now allows customers to charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. AirPods Pro comes with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach. The case also has a Precision Finding feature which allows users with a U1-enabled iPhone to locate their charging case with guided directions.