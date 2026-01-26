Apple launches updated AirTag in India with longer range and louder speaker: Price, features and more

Apple has launched an updated version of its AirTag item tracker on Monday, bringing improvements to range, sound output and Find My integration, while keeping pricing unchanged in India.

New AirTag launches with wider finding range The new AirTag builds on the original model introduced in 2021, which became widely used for tracking everyday items such as keys, bags and luggage. Apple says the updated version is designed to make locating lost items faster and easier, particularly when they are nearby but out of sight.

At the core of the upgrade is Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which is also used in recent iPhone and Apple Watch models. This allows Precision Finding to guide users from up to 50% farther away than before, using on-screen directions, sound and haptic feedback.

Bluetooth performance has also been improved, extending the distance at which nearby devices can help detect an AirTag’s location.

Louder speaker and Apple Watch support Apple has redesigned the internal speaker, making the new AirTag 50% louder than the previous generation. The sound can now be heard from up to twice the distance, which is intended to help users find items hidden in bags, drawers or furniture.

For the first time, Precision Finding is supported on Apple Watch. Users with an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, can locate their AirTag directly from their wrist, rather than relying solely on an iPhone.

How the updated Apple AirTag works As before, AirTag works with Apple’s Find My network, which uses nearby Apple devices to relay an item’s approximate location back to its owner when it is out of direct range. Apple says this process remains anonymous and encrypted.

The new AirTag also supports Share Item Location, an iOS feature that allows users to temporarily share the location of a misplaced item with trusted third parties. This includes participating airlines, which can use the shared link to help locate delayed or missing luggage. Apple says more than 50 airlines currently support the feature, with access automatically expiring after seven days or once the item is recovered.

Materials, pricing and availability The new AirTag maintains the same physical design as the original and remains compatible with existing AirTag accessories. Apple says the enclosure uses 85% recycled plastic, with recycled rare earth elements in magnets and recycled gold in circuit boards. Packaging is fully fibre-based.

In India, pricing remains unchanged at ₹3,790 for a single AirTag and ₹12,900 for a four-pack. Free personalised engraving is available through Apple’s online store and app.

The new AirTag is available to order now and will reach Apple Store locations and authorised resellers later this week. It requires iOS 26 or later, or iPadOS 26 or later, with an Apple Account and Find My enabled.