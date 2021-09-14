Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here

Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here1 min read . 14 Sep 2021
The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been made bigger to make it easier to operate
Apple has unveiled the new Watch Series 7 and Watch Series . The new Watch Series 7 is the flagship smartwatch for 2021-2022. The new watch comes with a host of improvements including a substantial upgrade to the display and design.
Apple Watch New Prices
The new Apple Watch Series 7 supports faster charging. It can provide around 8 hours of sleep tracking in 8 minutes of charge.
The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been bigger to make it easier to operate. It comes with IP6X resistance and is also swim-proof.
Similar to the iPhone 13 series The new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by the S7 chipset.
