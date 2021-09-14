Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here

Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here

Premium
The new Apple Watch Series 7 is also compatible with older generation Watch straps
1 min read . 14 Sep 2021 Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been made bigger to make it easier to operate

Apple has unveiled the new Watch Series 7 and Watch Series . The new Watch Series 7 is the flagship smartwatch for 2021-2022. The new watch comes with a host of improvements including a substantial upgrade to the display and design.

Apple has unveiled the new Watch Series 7 and Watch Series . The new Watch Series 7 is the flagship smartwatch for 2021-2022. The new watch comes with a host of improvements including a substantial upgrade to the display and design.

Apple Watch New Prices

Apple Watch New Prices

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • The new Apple Watch Series 7 has been launched at a price of $399  
  • The Series 3 has been now priced at $199
  • The Watch SE is now priced at $279 

The new Apple Watch Series 7 supports faster charging. It can provide around 8 hours of sleep tracking in 8 minutes of charge.

The Apple Watch Series 7 buttons have been bigger to make it easier to operate.  It comes with IP6X resistance and is also swim-proof. 

Similar to the iPhone 13 series The new Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by the S7 chipset.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!