Apple Let Loose Event: Date, time, expected announcement and where to watch LIVE-STREAM
Apple Let Loose event on May 7 likely feature introduction of M4 chipset and OLED display for iPad Pro lineup, along with upgrades to iPad accessories. iPad Air lineup also expected to receive a larger 12.9 inch display for the first time.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce major upgrades to the company's iPad range at the much-anticipated Let Loose event on 7 May. The event will be an online only affair, with CEO Tim Cook and other top executives sharing the details via a pre-recorded and anticipated to last around 35 minutes.