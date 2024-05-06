Active Stocks
Apple Let Loose Event: Date, time, expected announcement and where to watch LIVE-STREAM

Apple Let Loose event on May 7 likely feature introduction of M4 chipset and OLED display for iPad Pro lineup, along with upgrades to iPad accessories. iPad Air lineup also expected to receive a larger 12.9 inch display for the first time.

New OLED iPad Pro variants with the M4 chipset are likely to be announced tomorrow.Premium
New OLED iPad Pro variants with the M4 chipset are likely to be announced tomorrow.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce major upgrades to the company's iPad range at the much-anticipated Let Loose event on 7 May. The event will be an online only affair, with CEO Tim Cook and other top executives sharing the details via a pre-recorded and anticipated to last around 35 minutes.

Where to watch Apple Let Loose event?

The Let Loose event will take place on 7 May at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time or 7:30 p.m. Indian time. It can be watched live by visiting the Apple Events website or the company's YouTube page. As with all Apple events, there will also be an option to watch the event directly on Apple TV.

In order to make things easier for you, we've included the YouTube live stream link for the Let Loose event below.

Apple Let Loose Event: Expected launches

There are likely to be a couple of firsts for Apple during the Let Loose event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple will introduce the M4 chipset for the first time in the iPad Pro lineup. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro will also get the OLED display for the first time. With the introduction of the OLED display, it is expected that the bezels of the iPad Pro variants will be significantly reduced and slimmer. The 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro is expected to be 20% slimmer, while the 11-inch variant could be 15% thinner.

Apple is also likely to announce upgrades to key accessories for its iPads, including the third-generation Apple Pencil and the latest iteration of the Magic Keyboard.

In addition, Apple is also providing a much-needed upgrade to the iPad Air range, with the tablet getting a larger 12.9-inch display for the first time. Notably, the larger screen size was previously reserved for the Pro range, but that may no longer be the case.

Published: 06 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST
