Apple Let Loose Event details: When and where to watch, expected launches and more
Apple's Let Loose Event starts at 7 PM Pacific Time, live-streamed on YouTube and Apple TV. Expected launches include M4 chipset in iPad Pro, OLED display, and upgrades to accessories.
After a wait of over 18 months, Apple is finally ready to deliver a much-needed upgrade to its iPad lineup at today's Let Loose event. During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a new iPad Air Pro lineup with an OLED display and the iPad Air series with a 12.9-inch variant.