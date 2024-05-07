Apple Let Loose Event: From OLED display to M4 chipset, everything expected from the upcoming iPad Pro
Expected features of the iPad Pro include the new M4 chipset for AI tools, OLED display with LTPO and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and slimmer design with reduced thickness and bezels.
Apple is all set to unveil major revisions to its iPad line-up during its Let Loose event, which will take place today at 7am Pacific Time (7.30pm India Time). During the event, Apple is likely to unveil its first-ever M4 chipset alongside the iPad Pro, while the iPad Air is also expected to get a larger 12.9-inch scree