Expected features of the iPad Pro include the new M4 chipset for AI tools, OLED display with LTPO and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and slimmer design with reduced thickness and bezels.

Apple is all set to unveil major revisions to its iPad line-up during its Let Loose event, which will take place today at 7am Pacific Time (7.30pm India Time). During the event, Apple is likely to unveil its first-ever M4 chipset alongside the iPad Pro, while the iPad Air is also expected to get a larger 12.9-inch scree

Here's a look at all the expected features of iPad Pro:

1) M4 Chipset: A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman has revealed that Apple could introduce its latest M4 chipset with the iPad Pro lineup this year. The report claims that Apple could use the M4's processing power to run powerful artificial intelligence tools on the tablet. Gurnman states that Apple is expected to give a better look at these AI capabilities at the WWDC event in June, where the latest iteration of iPadOS and iOS will be announced.

2) OLED display: Apple is likely to finally offer its iPad Pro range with an OLED screen, something that has been a staple of the iPhone range since 2017. The OLED panel is likely to come with support for LTPO and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

The addition of the OLED panel to the iPad Pro series is likely to result in a better contrast ratio, more vibrant colours and a faster refresh rate.

3) Slimmer iPads: Another major impact of the OLED panel on the iPad Pro series is a reduction in the thickness and bezels of the iPad Pro. Apple's latest tablet is expected to come in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

Reports suggest that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be around 20 per cent thinner, while the 11-inch iPad Pro could be around 15 per cent thinner.

Apple is also expected to change the position of the selfie camera on the iPad Pro, moving it from the top of the device to the sides. The new change would mean that the front-facing camera will be upright when the tablet is in landscape mode. The move is expected to be an attempt by Apple to position the iPad as a laptop alternative.

4) Price Hike: While the exact amount of the price hike has yet to be confirmed, many reputable sources have revealed that the plethora of changes are likely to result in Apple increasing the price of the iPad Pro range. A previous report from DigiTimes had predicted a price hike of around $160 for the iPad Pro range, while a recent report from 9to5Mac suggested that the upcoming tablets could be priced around $100 higher.

