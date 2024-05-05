Apple is set to announce major changes to its iPad range at its Let Loose event, which will take place on May 7 at 7am Pacific Time (7.30pm India Time). During the online event, CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce new iPad Air and Pro models, as well as upgrades to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Notably, the Let Loose event will be very different from next month's Worldwide Developer Conference, as it will focus on new iPad announcements, while WWDC could see Apple unveiling new software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs and more.

Here's everything we know about the possible announcements at the Let Loose event:

1) iPad Air with 12.9 inch screen:

It has long been speculated that Apple will finally offer a larger 12.9-inch version of the iPad Air, giving users a larger display previously reserved for the Pro lineup. Reports suggest that Apple could offer the new iPad Air range in two sizes: 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch.

Meanwhile, Apple isn't expected to make any significant changes to the display technology on the iPad Air lineup, and the tablet is expected to feature the same LCD display as previous iterations, just in a larger size. In comparison, the iPad Pro lineup has previously featured a mini-LED display and could even be upgraded with an OLED panel this year.

In terms of processing power, the iPad Air is likely to get an upgrade from the current generation and could be powered by Apple's M2 chipset. Apple is also planning to unveil a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (3rd generation) at the Let Loose event, but it's not yet clear whether these accessories will support the iPad Air range or be reserved for the Pro models.

2) OLED iPad Pro with M4 chipsets:

According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple is likely to upgrade the iPad Pro lineup with OLED display technology, which has been a staple of iPhones since 2017.The addition of the OLED display is expected to result in better image quality, as well as a reduction in bezels, leading to an overall thinner tablet. The 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro could be around 20% slimmer than its predecessor, while the 11-inch variant could be 15% thinner.

Furthermore, the latest leak from Gurnman suggests that Apple will be introducing the M4 chipset for the first time ever with the iPad Pro lineup. The addition of the M4 chipset is likely to help power some of the Apple tablet's heavy-duty artificial intelligence tasks, which will likely be better explained at the WWDC event in June.

In some rather unwelcome news for customers, recent reports suggest that Apple may also be raising the prices of the iPad Pro range. A report from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple could raise the prices of its premium tablets by up to $100.

3) Update to Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil:

Apple is likely to unveil the Apple Pencil (3rd generation) and a new iteration of its Magic Keyboard at the Let Loose event on Tuesday.

According to Gurnman, the Apple Pencil will be one of the highlights of the Let Loose event, which isn't surprising given that Apple has already included a pencil in its logo for the event. The new generation Apple Pencil is likely to get support for haptic feedback, Find My and a new 'squeeze' gesture to control certain tasks.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Magic Keyboard is expected to feature a more aluminium base, which could give the iPad a laptop-like look, and the new keyboard could also come with a larger trackpad.

