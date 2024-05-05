Apple Let Loose Event: iPad Pro with OLED display, M4 chipset and everything expected so far
Apple is set to announce major changes to its iPad range at its Let Loose event, which will take place on May 7 at 7am Pacific Time (7.30pm India Time). During the online event, CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce new iPad Air and Pro models, as well as upgrades to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.