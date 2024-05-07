Apple's Let Loose Event starts at 7 PM Pacific Time, live-streamed on YouTube and Apple TV. Expected launches include M4 chipset in iPad Pro, OLED display, and upgrades to accessories.

After a wait of over 18 months, Apple is finally ready to deliver a much-needed upgrade to its iPad lineup at today's Let Loose event. During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a new iPad Air Pro lineup with an OLED display and the iPad Air series with a 12.9-inch variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch the Apple Let Loose Event? Apple's Let Loose event will begin at 7 AM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Indian Time). The upcoming event will be streamed live on Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV. In order to save the hassle, we have included a direct streaming link to the Let Loose event below.

Expected launches: Apple is likely to make some major upgrades to its iPad Air and Pro models at today's Let Loose event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple will introduce the M4 chipset to the iPad Pro range for the first time. Gurnman had stated that the neural engine in the new M4 chipset could allow Apple to unlock some AI capabilities in the iPad Pro range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro will also feature an OLED display for the first time. With the introduction of the OLED display, the bezels of the iPad Pro variants are expected to be significantly reduced and slimmer. The 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro is expected to be 20% slimmer, while the 11-inch variant could be 15% thinner.

Apple is also likely to announce upgrades to key accessories for its iPads, including the third-generation Apple Pencil and the latest iteration of the Magic Keyboard.

Additonally, Apple is also likely to offer a much-needed upgrade to the iPad Air range, with the tablet getting a larger 12.9-inch display for the first time. Notably, the larger screen size was previously reserved for the Pro range, but that may no longer be the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

