In a whirlwind of speculation surrounding Apple's upcoming releases, conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the highly anticipated 12.9-inch iPad Air. Initial excitement sparked when Ross Young hinted at the possibility of the device boasting a cutting-edge mini-LED display. However, a recent update from Young himself has dashed those hopes, indicating a change of plans in the Cupertino tech giant's playbook.

According to a recent report by 9To5Mac, Young's latest insights, shared exclusively with paid subscribers, reveal a reversal in the narrative. Despite earlier indications from various supply chain sources, Young now asserts that the touted mini-LED technology will not grace the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air after all. Citing a flurry of new supply chain insights, he suggests that the decision to forego mini-LED in this iteration aligns with cost considerations, hinting at the potential financial implications of adopting such advanced technology.

Nevertheless, amidst the apparent disappointment, a glimmer of hope emerges from Young's update. He hints at the possibility of a different iPad model featuring the coveted mini-LED technology, slated for a potential debut in the fourth quarter of 2024. This revelation adds an intriguing layer of mystery to Apple's product roadmap, leaving enthusiasts speculating on what surprises the tech giant may have in store.

As the tech world eagerly anticipates Apple's upcoming "Let Loose" event on May 7th, both iPad Pro and iPad Air refreshes are expected to be launched.

The event's invitation, which prominently displays an Apple Pencil, suggests that updates to the iPad lineup could be a major focus. According to The Verge, rumors indicate that the iPad Pro might see significant upgrades since its last major redesign in 2021, possibly incorporating an OLED display. There is also speculation that the larger model's screen size might slightly increase to 13 inches.

There are also expectations for an upgraded M3 chipset and a long-awaited shift of the front-facing camera to a horizontal orientation. Moreover, rumors suggest the launch of a new Apple Pencil and a reimagined Magic Keyboard with an aluminum build and a larger trackpad.

