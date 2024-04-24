Apple Let Loose Event: Mini-LED not coming to 12.9-inch iPad Air, but new iPad on the horizon, suggests Ross Young
Ross Young initially suggested that the 12.9-inch iPad Air might feature mini-LED, but now he has indicated this won't happen, likely due to cost. However, Young also mentioned a possible mini-LED iPad model arriving in late 2024.
In a whirlwind of speculation surrounding Apple's upcoming releases, conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the highly anticipated 12.9-inch iPad Air. Initial excitement sparked when Ross Young hinted at the possibility of the device boasting a cutting-edge mini-LED display. However, a recent update from Young himself has dashed those hopes, indicating a change of plans in the Cupertino tech giant's playbook.