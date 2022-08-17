Apple likely to launch iPhone 14 next month4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Apple Inc. is aiming to hold iPhone 14 launch event on Sept. 7, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.
Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.