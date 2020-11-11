Apple M1 is the first ARM-based processor meant for Macs

That said, this does mean developers will have to make a big move from system architectures used on Intel’sPC processors (called x86) to that used by Advanced RISC Machines (ARM). While Apple did feature developers on its keynote who said moving their apps across the architectures was easy, the same hasn’t been seen on Windows right now. Apple has an advantage though, in the fact that developers already make apps for its iPhone and iPad that are meant for ARM systems.