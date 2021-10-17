Apple will be conducting a new event tomorrow. Going by the traditional launch schedule, Apple will be unveiling the new Macbooks during the event. The company is expected to expand its portfolio of laptops powered by its new line of M-series chipsets.

The launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, Apple is expected to introduce the much anticipated, MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset. Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch the Mac Mini that will also be powered by a M-series chipset. Apple might also launch the new AirPods 3 at the event.

MacBook Pro

Apple will be launching the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These laptops will be powered by the second chipset in the M-series line-up, which will also be much more powerful compared to the M1 chipset launched last year. The name has not been confirmed yet but it is rumoured to be called M1X. The current M1 chipsets will also continue to power the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new chipset will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores.

MacBook Pros are expected to get a new mini led display as well as a new design. The new MacBook Pro is expected to get flatted sides, in line with the look of iPhone 13 series. The new machines are also expected to bring back the MagSafe connector to charge the laptops. However, Apple might do away with the touchbar that currently sits above the keyboard.

Mac mini

While Apple did update the Mac Mini line-up last year by providing the M1 chipsets, many users demanded for more power. That could be the reason why Apple may launch a new M1X powered Mac Mini during Monday's event. The design might also be more compact.

AirPods 3

Apple will also be revealing the sequel to the AirPods 2 at the event. The new AirPods 3 are expected to be the company's ‘One more thing’ product. The Apple AirPods 3 will still missout on the noise cancellation and short stem design.

