Apple will be launching the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These laptops will be powered by the second chipset in the M-series line-up, which will also be much more powerful compared to the M1 chipset launched last year. The name has not been confirmed yet but it is rumoured to be called M1X. The current M1 chipsets will also continue to power the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new chipset will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores.