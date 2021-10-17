Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple Mac launch event tomorrow: From MacBook Pro design to specs, what to expect

Apple Mac launch event tomorrow: From MacBook Pro design to specs, what to expect

Premium
A table display of MacBook laptop computers at an Apple store 
2 min read . 04:37 PM IST Livemint

These MacBook Pro laptops will be powered by the second generation chipset in the M-series line-up

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple will be conducting a new event tomorrow. Going by the traditional launch schedule, Apple will be unveiling the new Macbooks during the event. The company is expected to expand its portfolio of laptops powered by its new line of M-series chipsets. 

Apple will be conducting a new event tomorrow. Going by the traditional launch schedule, Apple will be unveiling the new Macbooks during the event. The company is expected to expand its portfolio of laptops powered by its new line of M-series chipsets. 

The launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, Apple is expected to introduce the much anticipated, MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset. Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch the Mac Mini that will also be powered by a M-series chipset. Apple might also launch the new AirPods 3 at the event. 

The launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, Apple is expected to introduce the much anticipated, MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset. Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch the Mac Mini that will also be powered by a M-series chipset. Apple might also launch the new AirPods 3 at the event. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

MacBook Pro

Apple will be launching the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These laptops will be powered by the second chipset in the M-series line-up, which will also be much more powerful compared to the M1 chipset launched last year. The name has not been confirmed yet but it is rumoured to be called M1X. The current M1 chipsets will also continue to power the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new chipset will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores. 

MacBook Pros are expected to get a new mini led display as well as a new design. The new MacBook Pro is expected to get flatted sides, in line with the look of iPhone 13 series. The new machines are also expected to bring back the MagSafe connector to charge the laptops. However, Apple might do away with the touchbar that currently sits above the keyboard. 

Mac mini

While Apple did update the Mac Mini line-up last year by providing the M1 chipsets, many users demanded for more power. That could be the reason why Apple may launch a new M1X powered Mac Mini during Monday's event. The design might also be more compact. 

AirPods 3

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

'Delighted' says Anand Mahindra after Manoj Bajpayee fe ...

Premium

Apple to roll out iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 on October 25. ...

Premium

Apple may add to Airpods body temperature, posture moni ...

Premium

WhatsApp allows iOS beta users to choose if they want t ...

Apple will also be revealing the sequel to the AirPods 2 at the event. The new AirPods 3 are expected to be the company's ‘One more thing’ product. The Apple AirPods 3 will still missout on the noise cancellation and short stem design.   

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!