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Apple Mac Studio M5 Ultra transforms desktop into high-powered AI workstation for professionals

Apple has launched the new Mac Studio with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, targeting demanding AI, creative and professional workloads. The M5 Ultra supports up to 36 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores and 512GB of unified memory for running large AI models locally.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published26 Aug 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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In India, the Mac Studio starts at Rs. 2,79,900 for M5 Max and Rs. 6,29,900 for M5 Ultra, with sales beginning September 22.
In India, the Mac Studio starts at Rs. 2,79,900 for M5 Max and Rs. 6,29,900 for M5 Ultra, with sales beginning September 22.(Apple)
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Apple has added new M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips to its high-end desktop lineup, the new Mac Studio. The machines are being sold to developers, AI researchers and creatives who need serious computing power but don't want to deploy a server or cloud-based setup.

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The bigger news is the M5 Ultra, which promises up to 36 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores and 512GB of unified memory. According to Apple, the new chip can deliver up to 4.5 times the AI GPU compute power of the previous generation M3 Ultra. In the US, the Mac Studio is priced at $2,499, with the Indian price starting at Rs. 279,900 for the M5 Max model.

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M5 Max targets demanding professional workloads

The M5 Max Mac Studio offers up to 40-core GPUs and 18-core CPUs. Memory expansion is up to 128 GB, and storage can be extended up to 8 TB. The chip offers up to 50% more GPU performance in challenging workloads, compared to previous-generation chips, Apple claims.

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The emphasis is definitely on individuals engaged in 3D graphic design, video editing, software development, and the use of AI in their work. The M5 Max is also equipped with third-generation ray tracing support and improved media engines – a more powerful option for those who frequently push creative software.

M5 Ultra takes local AI to another level

The M5 Ultra combines two M5 Max dies using Apple's UltraFusion technology. It has up to 36 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores and up to 32 Neural Engine cores. It has up to 512GB of unified memory and up to 1.2 TB/s of memory bandwidth.

For developers, Apple says the vast memory pool enables them to run AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters directly on their machines. The Mac Studio may appeal to AI scientists seeking to build large models without constantly relying on cloud resources.

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Also Read | Apple launches new Mac Mini with M6, Mac Studio with M5 Ultra: Price in India

The M5 Ultra is said to have up to 1.3 times the multithreaded CPU performance and up to 1.8 times the graphics performance of the M3 Ultra. These are Apple's own test figures, and actual gains will vary significantly based on the application and load.

Faster connectivity and professional features

The new Mac Studio is equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It may additionally support multiple high-resolution external displays and is suitable for expert modifying and production environments.

In the professional video production environment, Apple has introduced USB-C genlock support to help synchronise cameras and displays. Storage also gets an upgrade to PCIe Gen 6, which Apple says can deliver twice the SSD performance.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 Pro release date: Discounted day re-enters September schedule

In India, the Mac Studio starts at Rs. 279,900 with M5 Max and Rs. 629,900 with M5 Ultra. Pre-orders are already open, with sales beginning 22 September.

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The M5 Ultra Mac Studio isn't targeting the everyday Mac user. Its real appeal is the ability to bring workstation-class AI and creative workloads to a relatively compact desktop. It might be a viable alternative for developers and studios that need to use hundreds of gigabytes of unified memory.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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