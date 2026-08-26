Apple Mac Studio M5 Ultra transforms desktop into high-powered AI workstation for professionals

Apple has added new M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips to its high-end desktop lineup, the new Mac Studio. The machines are being sold to developers, AI researchers and creatives who need serious computing power but don't want to deploy a server or cloud-based setup.

Advertisement

The bigger news is the M5 Ultra, which promises up to 36 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores and 512GB of unified memory. According to Apple, the new chip can deliver up to 4.5 times the AI GPU compute power of the previous generation M3 Ultra. In the US, the Mac Studio is priced at $2,499, with the Indian price starting at Rs. 279,900 for the M5 Max model.

M5 Max targets demanding professional workloads The M5 Max Mac Studio offers up to 40-core GPUs and 18-core CPUs. Memory expansion is up to 128 GB, and storage can be extended up to 8 TB. The chip offers up to 50% more GPU performance in challenging workloads, compared to previous-generation chips, Apple claims.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple Mac mini with M5 or M6 chip may debut before iPhone 18 Pro event

The emphasis is definitely on individuals engaged in 3D graphic design, video editing, software development, and the use of AI in their work. The M5 Max is also equipped with third-generation ray tracing support and improved media engines – a more powerful option for those who frequently push creative software.

M5 Ultra takes local AI to another level The M5 Ultra combines two M5 Max dies using Apple's UltraFusion technology. It has up to 36 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores and up to 32 Neural Engine cores. It has up to 512GB of unified memory and up to 1.2 TB/s of memory bandwidth.

For developers, Apple says the vast memory pool enables them to run AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters directly on their machines. The Mac Studio may appeal to AI scientists seeking to build large models without constantly relying on cloud resources.

Advertisement

The M5 Ultra is said to have up to 1.3 times the multithreaded CPU performance and up to 1.8 times the graphics performance of the M3 Ultra. These are Apple's own test figures, and actual gains will vary significantly based on the application and load.

Faster connectivity and professional features The new Mac Studio is equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It may additionally support multiple high-resolution external displays and is suitable for expert modifying and production environments.

In the professional video production environment, Apple has introduced USB-C genlock support to help synchronise cameras and displays. Storage also gets an upgrade to PCIe Gen 6, which Apple says can deliver twice the SSD performance.

In India, the Mac Studio starts at Rs. 279,900 with M5 Max and Rs. 629,900 with M5 Ultra. Pre-orders are already open, with sales beginning 22 September.

Advertisement

The M5 Ultra Mac Studio isn't targeting the everyday Mac user. Its real appeal is the ability to bring workstation-class AI and creative workloads to a relatively compact desktop. It might be a viable alternative for developers and studios that need to use hundreds of gigabytes of unified memory.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.