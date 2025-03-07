Just a couple of days after Apple launched its all-new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip, the California-based tech giant has announced a massive discount on this laptop range. Those who looking to upgrade their previous generations of MacBook Air can now avail of the offer and grab the opportunity.

MacBook Air M4 now available with a discount of ₹ 10,000 At the time of writing, according to the official website of Apple, the company if offering up to 24 months of no coat EMI and an instant cashback of ₹10,000 with eligible bank cards. Users with ICICI, Axis and American Express bank credit cards can avail a flat discount of ₹10,000.

To recall, Apple launched the 2025 MacBook Air M4 at a price of ₹99,900 in India, which can be purchased at ₹89,900 after the effective discount.

However, it is worth noting that the discount on the Apple website might expire soon, as the company has not mentioned the any special duration for the offer. The pre-order window has been up on the company’s India site and the sale will begin from March 12, 2025.

Customers can choose from four elegant colour options: Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight. The new MacBook Air comes equipped with stunning Liquid Retina displays—13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels)—both featuring a pixel density of 224ppi and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Apple has enhanced external display capabilities, enabling support for up to two 6K resolution monitors when the laptop is open.

At the heart of the MacBook Air (2025) is Apple's M4 chip, boasting a 10-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, alongside an 8-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The laptop also includes a 16-core Neural Engine, optimised for AI-powered tasks and performance efficiency.

Customers have the option to upgrade the device to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. For audio and video performance, Apple has integrated a quad-speaker system with Spatial Audio, a three-microphone array, and a 1080p FaceTime camera supporting Centre Stage and Desk View.

Apple claims the 13-inch MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. It houses a 53.8Wh battery with support for 70W fast charging, though the base model is bundled with a 30W power adapter. The 15-inch model carries a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery.