Apple MacBook Air Laptops with the latest processor and features: Top 5 picks to consider for work and entertainment

Apple MacBook Air Laptops are known for their combination of elegance and performance. The Apple laptop's latest model brings fresh upgrades that make daily work faster and more enjoyable. Built with Apple’s powerful chips, these laptops handle multitasking with ease and offer a long battery life to support users through the day.

Our Picks BEST OVERALL VALUE FOR MONEY FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price BEST OVERALL Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details ₹91,900 Check Details 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight View Details ₹77,990 Check Details Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹1.92L Check Details VALUE FOR MONEY Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight View Details ₹1.40L Check Details Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹2.40L Check Details

The lightweight design makes them simple to carry, while the brilliant Retina display ensures crisp visuals for work or entertainment. The smooth macOS integration and features work perfectly with iPhone and iPad, the MacBook Air is more connected than ever. It also includes improved audio, high-quality video calling, and user-friendly controls for modern needs. Ideal for professionals, students, and casual users alike, the MacBook Air series proves that you can have a laptop that is stylish, efficient, and dependable, all in one device.

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (2025) combines portability with power, featuring the new M4 chip for seamless multitasking and energy-efficient performance. The Apple Intelligence built-in adapts to your workflow while ensuring data privacy. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp text and vibrant visuals, while the 12MP camera and Spatial Audio keep calls and content engaging. Up to 18 hours of battery life ensures all-day use, and connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Slim, lightweight, and built for productivity and entertainment, this model is a smart choice for everyday users.

Specifications Screen 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M4, 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Lightweight with long battery life Apple Intelligence support Reason to avoid Storage limited to 256GB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its balance of portability and power, praising the display quality and smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this MacBook Air for reliable all-day performance in a portable size with Apple Intelligence integration.

The 2022 MacBook Air remains a popular choice for users seeking portability and value. Powered by the Apple M2 chip, it delivers solid performance for work, study, and entertainment while weighing just 1.24kg. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colours, offering sharp visuals. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Spatial Audio speakers, it’s built for modern productivity. Its MagSafe charging, durable aluminium build, and smooth macOS integration make it versatile for long-term use.

Specifications Screen 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M2, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU RAM 8GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Slim, lightweight design Good balance of price and performance Reason to avoid 8GB RAM may feel limited for heavy tasks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its design, reliability, and performance, though some mention memory limitations for pro-level work.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this MacBook Air if you want a durable, portable laptop with dependable performance and great value.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2024) is built for professionals needing advanced power. Equipped with the M4 Pro chip, it handles demanding workflows such as code compilation and video editing with ease. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, making visuals stunning. Apple Intelligence integration streamlines productivity, while all-day battery life keeps you going without compromise. With macOS optimised for apps like Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft 365, it’s a complete workstation in a compact form.

Specifications Screen 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 Pro, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU RAM 24GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Battery Life All-day use Reasons to buy Brilliant XDR display Professional-grade performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its speed, display, and pro-level performance, with some noting its cost is best justified by heavy workloads.

Why choose this product?

Select this MacBook Pro for professional-grade power and display excellence in a portable package.

The 15-inch MacBook Air (2025) offers more screen space while maintaining the lightweight, portable design of the Air series. Powered by the M4 chip, it ensures smooth multitasking and longer battery life with Apple Intelligence integration. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display enhances viewing, while a 12MP Centre Stage camera, three mics, and a six-speaker Spatial Audio system deliver clear video calls and entertainment. With MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, connectivity is versatile. Perfect for those who prefer larger displays without sacrificing portability.

Specifications Screen 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M4, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Bigger screen for productivity Slim and portable design Reason to avoid Higher price compared to the 13-inch model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the larger display, performance, and battery efficiency, with many finding it ideal for hybrid work setups.

Why choose this product?

Pick this MacBook Air if you need extra screen real estate with all-day performance in a lightweight design.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2024) is Apple’s powerhouse laptop for creators and professionals. Featuring the M4 Pro chip, it manages the most demanding tasks such as 3D rendering, editing, and development workflows. The 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1,600 nits brightness ensures precise visuals, while Apple Intelligence simplifies complex tasks. With large memory capacity, pro-grade performance, and macOS optimisation, it’s designed for professionals seeking desktop-class performance in a laptop.

Specifications Screen 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 Pro, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU RAM 24GB Unified Memory Storage SSD (configurable) Battery Life All-day use Reasons to buy Large, bright XDR display Handles demanding creative workloads Reason to avoid Expensive investment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by its desktop-like power and stunning display, though many note it’s best suited for professionals.

Why choose this product?

Go for this MacBook Pro if you want unmatched performance and visuals in Apple’s biggest and most capable laptop.

Can the Apple MacBook Air handle creative work? Apple MacBook Air Laptops are capable of creative tasks such as photo editing, video rendering, and graphic design. Thanks to Apple Silicon chips and advanced displays, they deliver smooth performance. While the MacBook Pro is more powerful, the Air is strong enough for most creative workflows without slowing down.

What makes Apple MacBook Air Laptops popular? Apple MacBook Air Laptops are loved for their lightweight design, strong performance, and all-day battery life. They balance portability with power, making them ideal for students, professionals, and travellers. Features like Retina displays, smooth macOS, and seamless device integration add to their consistent popularity worldwide.

Is the Apple laptop's latest model worth upgrading to? Yes, the Apple laptop's latest model brings improved processors, better graphics, and enhanced battery efficiency. It also integrates Apple Intelligence for smarter usage. The updated design, display quality, and improved cooling make it a valuable upgrade for those seeking performance, style, and future-ready features in one portable device.

Factors to consider before buying the best Apple MacBook Air Laptops Processor and Chipset : Check if it has M2, M3, or M4 for performance.

: Check if it has M2, M3, or M4 for performance. RAM Capacity : Higher RAM ensures smoother multitasking.

: Higher RAM ensures smoother multitasking. Storage Needs : Choose 256GB, 512GB, or higher depending on use.

: Choose 256GB, 512GB, or higher depending on use. Battery Life : Look for up to 18 hours support.

: Look for up to 18 hours support. Display Quality : Ensure it has Liquid Retina with P3 colour support.

: Ensure it has Liquid Retina with P3 colour support. Weight and Portability : Ideal for travel and students.

: Ideal for travel and students. Connectivity Ports : MagSafe, Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3.

: MagSafe, Thunderbolt, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3. Integration with Devices : Works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad.

: Works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad. Budget and Value : Compare models to match your requirements.

: Compare models to match your requirements. Warranty and AppleCare: Consider extended protection for peace of mind.

Best Apple MacBook Air Laptops Colour Storage Screen Size Apple 2025 MacBook Air Midnight 256GB 13-inch 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip Midnight 256GB 13.6-inch Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip Space Black 512GB 14.2-inch Apple 2025 MacBook Air M4 chip Midnight 512GB 15-inch Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip Space Black 512GB 16.2-inch

Similar articles for you: Best Intel-powered AI laptops of 2025 for smart productivity with long battery life