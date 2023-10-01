Apple MacBook Air M1 gets a massive ₹30,000 ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival. Offer details
Apple's MacBook Air M1 laptop is now available at a discount of ₹30,000 on Amazon ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale.
Apple's Macbook Air M1 laptop is now available at a discount of ₹30,000 on Amazon, ahead of the company's much-awaited Great Indian Festival sale starting on 8 October. Originally launched for ₹99,990, the Macbook M1 is now available at an all-time low price during a 'limited time offer' on Amazon.