Apple's Macbook Air M1 laptop is now available at a discount of ₹30,000 on Amazon, ahead of the company's much-awaited Great Indian Festival sale starting on 8 October. Originally launched for ₹99,990, the Macbook M1 is now available at an all-time low price during a 'limited time offer' on Amazon.

Launched in 2020, the Macbook Air M1 continues to be one of Apple's most popular laptops in India, giving stiff competition to its Windows rivals in this price segment. The Macbook Air M1 was the first Apple laptop not to be powered by Intel chips and instead came with the company's silicon chipsets.

This is an exciting opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to get their hands on a MacBook at an affordable price, with excellent battery life and performance.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Specifications:

The MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours.

In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg.

MacBook Air M1 price: The 8GB RAM and 25GB SSD version of the Macbook Air M1 is now priced at ₹69,900 on Amazon. Amazon Pay ICICI card users can also avail 5% cashback on the purchase of this laptop.

