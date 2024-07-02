Explore
Apple MacBook Air M1 available below ₹70,000 on Vijay Sales. Should you buy?
Apple MacBook Air M1 available below ₹70,000 on Vijay Sales. Should you buy?

Apple MacBook Air M1 is on sale at Vijay Sales for less than ₹70,000 with an extra ₹5,000 off using SBI and ICICI Bank cards. The M1 model boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display, M1 chipset, and up to 18 hours of battery life. It remains a strong option despite newer MacBook versions available.

Apple claims the new M1 chip inside makes the Macbook Air faster than 98% of all PC laptops sold last year, while the Pro will deliver up to 2.8 times faster performance than before (Apple)

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is now getting a massive discount on Vijay Sales which takes the price of the laptop to below 70,000. However, with MacBook M2 and Macbook M3 already available in the market, the pertinent question on users' minds is whether to buy the MacBook M1 at a discounted price or opt for its older siblings instead.

Apple MacBook Air M discount on Vijay Sales?

The MacBook Air M1 is listed at a price of 72,590 during the recent discount on Vijay Sales. However, customers can buy the device at 5,000 cheaper by taking advantage of the 5,000 instant discount offer on SBI and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple MacBook Air specifications:

he MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours. In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg.

Should you buy a MacBook Air for under 70,000?

The MacBook Air M1 may not be Apple's latest laptop, but with a price tag of 70,000, it's still a very compelling device for users who want a seamless experience while paying extra for the newer M2 and M3 silicon.

For example, the MacBook M2 vanilla variant is priced at 91,900 on Vijay Sales; with bank discounts, the effective price goes down to below 90,000.

Primarily, the M1 could be a compelling option for students or casual users who want a seamless experience while using their laptop without going overboard on price.

 

