Apple MacBook Air M1 is on sale at Vijay Sales for less than ₹ 70,000 with an extra ₹ 5,000 off using SBI and ICICI Bank cards. The M1 model boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display, M1 chipset, and up to 18 hours of battery life. It remains a strong option despite newer MacBook versions available.

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is now getting a massive discount on Vijay Sales which takes the price of the laptop to below ₹70,000. However, with MacBook M2 and Macbook M3 already available in the market, the pertinent question on users' minds is whether to buy the MacBook M1 at a discounted price or opt for its older siblings instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple MacBook Air M discount on Vijay Sales? The MacBook Air M1 is listed at a price of ₹72,590 during the recent discount on Vijay Sales. However, customers can buy the device at ₹5,000 cheaper by taking advantage of the ₹5,000 instant discount offer on SBI and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple MacBook Air specifications: he MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours. In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Should you buy a MacBook Air for under ₹ 70,000? The MacBook Air M1 may not be Apple's latest laptop, but with a price tag of ₹70,000, it's still a very compelling device for users who want a seamless experience while paying extra for the newer M2 and M3 silicon.

For example, the MacBook M2 vanilla variant is priced at ₹91,900 on Vijay Sales; with bank discounts, the effective price goes down to below ₹90,000.

Primarily, the M1 could be a compelling option for students or casual users who want a seamless experience while using their laptop without going overboard on price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

