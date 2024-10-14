Apple MacBook Air M1 available for under ₹60,000 on Amazon. Should you buy?
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale for ₹59,990, with discounts available for HDFC and Bank of Baroda credit card users. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, M1 chipset, and boasts a battery life of 18 hours, making it suitable for general users.
Apple's MacBook Air M1 is again getting a great deal on Amazon, making the laptop available for under ₹60,000. The compact laptop will be especially enticing for users who want to foray into the world of Apple products but have been kept away by their high price tag. While the MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD will certainly not fit the bill for power users it could still be an enticing option for normal users.