Apple MacBook Air M1 available for under ₹60,000 on Amazon. Should you buy?

The MacBook Air M1 is on sale for ₹ 59,990, with discounts available for HDFC and Bank of Baroda credit card users. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, M1 chipset, and boasts a battery life of 18 hours, making it suitable for general users.

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is again getting a great deal on Amazon, making the laptop available for under ₹60,000. The compact laptop will be especially enticing for users who want to foray into the world of Apple products but have been kept away by their high price tag. While the MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD will certainly not fit the bill for power users it could still be an enticing option for normal users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple MacBook Air M1 price cut: Apple MacBook Air M1 is priced at ₹59,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD variant. However, there is also a ₹3,250 discount on making payments using HDFC Bank credit cards and a ₹3,000 discount on making payments using Bank of Baroda credit cards, taking the effective price to ₹56,740 and ₹56,990, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook Air M1 specifications:

MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by the M1 chipset with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which the company claims can "crush everyday tasks while using far less energy". Running on MacOS, the MacBook Air M1 is said to have a long battery life of 18 hours. In terms of design, the MacBook Air M1 has a sleek aluminium finish and weighs just under 1.3kg.

Should you MacBook Air M1 for under ₹ 60,000? MacBook Air M1 isn't Apple's fastest or newest laptop, but it's still a great machine for everyday use. Apple has also confirmed that the laptop will indeed support all of the Apple Intelligence features that will be introduced with the upcoming macOS update. Apple also has a history of supporting its products over a long period of time, which should provide some reassurance to potential buyers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}