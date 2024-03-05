Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a significant price cut in India: Check new price, specs and more
Apple introduced the new MacBook Air M3 series with prices starting at ₹1,14,990 in India. The M2 laptops have received a significant price cut and now start at ₹99,999.
Apple announced the new MacBook Air M3 series in two sizes in a press release on Monday evening. Alongside the launch of the new laptops, Apple also announced a price cut on its previous generation MacBook Air M2 laptops, which were launched in 2022.
