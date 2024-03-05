Active Stocks
Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a significant price cut in India: Check new price, specs and more

Apple introduced the new MacBook Air M3 series with prices starting at ₹1,14,990 in India. The M2 laptops have received a significant price cut and now start at ₹99,999.

Apple announced the new MacBook Air M3 series in two sizes in a press release on Monday evening. Alongside the launch of the new laptops, Apple also announced a price cut on its previous generation MacBook Air M2 laptops, which were launched in 2022.

MacBook Air M2 price cut:

The Apple MacBook Air M2 has received a massive 15,000 price cut in India and is now available at 99,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 1,19,990 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, students and teachers can buy the laptops at an even more affordable price of 89,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 99,990 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 features a Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, support for one external display, MagSafe 3 charging port and two Thunderbolt ports or four USB ports.

The laptops are available in four colours - midnight, starlight, silver and space grey - and can be purchased from Apple's website, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail outlets.

MacBook Air M3 series: 

The latest MacBook Air M3 that was launched on Monday starts at a price of 1,14,990 in India. The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD variant is priced at 1,14,900 while the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD variant is priced at 1,34,900 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD variant is priced at 1,54,900. 

Moreover, with Apple's education offer the new laptop can be bought at an effective price of 1,04,900 for the 256GB SSD variant. 

Meanwhile, the 15 inch MacBook Air M3 starts at a price of 1,34,900 and all the way up to 1,74,900 for the top end variant. 

 

 

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 11:16 AM IST
