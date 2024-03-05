Apple introduced the new MacBook Air M3 series with prices starting at ₹ 1,14,990 in India. The M2 laptops have received a significant price cut and now start at ₹ 99,999.

Apple announced the new MacBook Air M3 series in two sizes in a press release on Monday evening. Alongside the launch of the new laptops, Apple also announced a price cut on its previous generation MacBook Air M2 laptops, which were launched in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook Air M2 price cut: The Apple MacBook Air M2 has received a massive ₹15,000 price cut in India and is now available at ₹99,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹1,19,990 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, students and teachers can buy the laptops at an even more affordable price of ₹89,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹99,990 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 features a Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, support for one external display, MagSafe 3 charging port and two Thunderbolt ports or four USB ports.

The laptops are available in four colours - midnight, starlight, silver and space grey - and can be purchased from Apple's website, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MacBook Air M3 series: The latest MacBook Air M3 that was launched on Monday starts at a price of ₹1,14,990 in India. The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD variant is priced at ₹1,14,900 while the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD variant is priced at ₹1,34,900 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD variant is priced at ₹1,54,900.

Moreover, with Apple's education offer the new laptop can be bought at an effective price of ₹1,04,900 for the 256GB SSD variant.

Meanwhile, the 15 inch MacBook Air M3 starts at a price of ₹1,34,900 and all the way up to ₹1,74,900 for the top end variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

