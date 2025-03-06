The MacBook Air M4 features a new M4 processor with a 10-core CPU, enhanced AI capabilities, upgraded Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is priced lower than its predecessor, starting at ₹ 99,900.

Apple has been on a launch spree in the past couple of days first with the iPad launched and now following it up with MacBook Air M4 launch. The new MacBook brings with it a new processor, support for Apple Intelligence, some additioal connectivity options and a new price. Check out our detailed comparison below to know in detail what's new with the MacBook Air M4.

What's new with MacBook Air M4? 1) A new colour option: Apple is bringing a new sky blue colour to the MacBook Air M4, which will also come with its own set of colour-matched MagSafe-compatible charging cables.

Apart from that, Apple continues to provide Midnight, Starlight and Silver as colour choices for the new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air M4 now comes with a new sky blue colour variant.

2) New chipset: As the name suggests MacBook Air M4 comes powered by the new M4 processor which features a 10-core CPU, 8 or a 10-score GPU and support for 32GB of unified memory. Apple has made a lot of claims about improvements in routine tasks like Spreadsheet, Video editing, photo editing and web browsing with the M4 chipset. However, all these improvements were when pitted against older MacBook Air with Intel chipset or M1 Soc, so it's hard to tell what the improvements are vis-a-vis last generation.

3) Apple Intelligence: Apple Air M4 comes with a new and powerful chipset, so the Cupertino-based tech giant has naturally rolled out its Apple Intelligence features from the get-go. The new MacBook supports all of the current MacOS sequoia's AI features including Genmoji, writing tools, Image Playground and ChatGPT support in Siri among others.

4) New connectivity options: The new MacBook Air comes with upgraded Thunderbolt ports going up from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4, providing more security and better connectivity. The M4 also brings support for two 6K external displays.

While Apple already provided support for dual external displays with the last generation MacBook, the M4 MacBook also allows using the built in Liquid Retina Display along with the external display.

5) New and discounted price: Despite the upgrades, the MacBook Air M4 is priced lower than its predecessor, starting at ₹99,900 for the 13-inch variant and ₹1,24,900 for the 15-inch variant.