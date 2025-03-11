Apple's M4 chip launch triggers massive price cuts on legacy MacBook Air models with M1, M2, and M3 chips. Now's your chance to snag these high-performance laptops at unbeatable deals!

Apple's introduction of the new MacBook Air, powered by the M4 chip, made the MacBook Air M3 obsolete. As a tradition, Apple has discontinued the M3-powered MacBook Air. This development led to a significant price drop on the MacBook Air powered by the M1, M2 and M3 chip on Amazon. So if you have been eyeing one of these laptops, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one of these at their best price.

Get the MacBook Air with M2 Chip at ₹ 70,000 The Apple MacBook Air was discontinued in 2022, and you can get it at the best price on Amazon right now. This laptop remains powerful enough for most of your tasks, including surfing the internet, watching your favourite content, and even some lightweight video editing. Here are all the offers and discounts you can grab on this laptop.

Discounts and offers on MacBook with M2 chip on Amazon

Credit card discounts: Get up to ₹ 1500 discounts on credit card payments from selected banks, including Yes Bank, Federal and HSBC.

Get up to 1500 discounts on credit card payments from selected banks, including Yes Bank, Federal and HSBC. Cashback: Grab up to ₹ 2369 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance when paid via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Grab up to 2369 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance when paid via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. No cost EMI: No EMI interest will be charged when paid with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

No EMI interest will be charged when paid with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Exchange: Get up to ₹ 5000 as an exchange discount when you trade in your old laptop. All these discounts and offers bring down the effective price of the MacBook Air to ₹70,000.

Get the MacBook Air with M3 chip under ₹ 1,00,000 Apple MacBook Air powered the M3 chip is now available at a reduced price on Amazon. This sleek and powerful laptop is perfect for everything, including office work, serious video editing and even light weight gaming. Here are the current offers and discounts available for this model:

Discounts and offers on MacBook Air with M3 chip on Amazon

Credit card discounts: Enjoy up to ₹ 1,500 off on credit card payments from select banks, including Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and HSBC.

Enjoy up to 1,500 off on credit card payments from select banks, including Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and HSBC. Cashback: Receive up to ₹ 2,369 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance when paying via the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Receive up to 2,369 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance when paying via the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. No-cost EMI: Benefit from no-cost EMI options when using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment.

Benefit from no-cost EMI options when using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment. Exchange offer: Get up to ₹ 10,000 as an exchange discount when you trade in your old laptop. These combined discounts and offers bring down the effective price of the MacBook Air with M3 chip to ₹1,00,000.

MacBook Air with M1 chip is still worthy at ₹ 48,000

The MacBook Air was the first laptop when Apple transitioned from Intel's x86 processors to the homegrown M series chips. The M1 chip, even being the first generation ARM-based chip from Apple. It is still a worthy laptop to buy at an effective price of ₹48,000. Here's how you can maximise savings when buying this laptop.

Discounted price: The MacBook Air M1 is listed at ₹ 67,990, down from its original price of ₹ 89,900.

The MacBook Air M1 is listed at 67,990, down from its original price of 89,900. No-cost EMI: Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select credit cards.

Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select credit cards. Cashback: Prime members will get up to ₹ 1,799 as cashback in Amazon Pay balance when using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment.

Prime members will get up to 1,799 as cashback in Amazon Pay balance when using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment. Exchange offer: Trade in your old laptop and grab up to a ₹ 10,000 discount. After using all these discounts and offers, the effective price of the MacBook Air with the M1 chip drops down to ₹48,000.

