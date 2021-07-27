Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple MacBook Air with MiniLED display to launch next year: Report

Apple MacBook Air with MiniLED display to launch next year: Report

The latest MacBook Air was launched last year with the M1 chipset
1 min read . 10:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Apple is expected to stick to the dimensions of the current MacBook Air even for the 2022 version

The next Apple MacBook Air launch will most likely be held next year. The laptop will be powered by the next generation of Apple's own chipset. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that the new Apple MacBook Air will be launched next year with a 13.3-inch display.

According to an investor note by Ming-Chi Kuo, has claimed that the MacBook Air will be launched in mid-2022 and will feature a 13.3-inch Mini LED display. In terms of size, Apple will be sticking to the dimensions of the current MacBook Air.

The latest MacBook Air was launched last year with the M1 chipset. This year, the company will focus on the MacBook Pro line-up by upgrading them with the new M1X chipset. The next MacBook Air is also expected to get the M1X or the M2 chipset. Next year will also mark the completion of two years since Apple decided to do away with Intel chipsets for its MacBook series. Last year, Apple had announced that it will phase out all Apple MacBooks running on Intel chips in two years.

