Apple MacBook Air with MiniLED display to launch next year: Report

The latest MacBook Air was launched last year with the M1 chipset. This year, the company will focus on the MacBook Pro line-up by upgrading them with the new M1X chipset. The next MacBook Air is also expected to get the M1X or the M2 chipset. Next year will also mark the completion of two years since Apple decided to do away with Intel chipsets for its MacBook series. Last year, Apple had announced that it will phase out all Apple MacBooks running on Intel chips in two years.