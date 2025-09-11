Apple MacBook prices drop: Grab premium laptops at their lowest rates yet

Apple MacBooks have always stood as a symbol of premium design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched performance. Known for their sleek build and reliable power, they’ve often carried a price tag that kept many users from making the switch. But now, with significant price drops, owning a MacBook has become much more accessible.

This price cut opens the doors for students, professionals, and creators who have long admired Apple’s laptops but hesitated due to cost. With these fresh deals, upgrading to a MacBook is no longer just a dream—it’s a smart opportunity.

TOP DEAL

The 2025 MacBook Air delivers exceptional performance and portability with Apple’s latest M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU. With Apple Intelligence built in, it supports smarter workflows, enhanced productivity, and top-tier multitasking, packed into a lightweight frame ideal for everyday use.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display brings sharp images, while the 12MP Centre Stage camera ensures crystal-clear video calls. Backed by up to 18 hours of battery life, this ultra-portable laptop is made to power through work or play seamlessly.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 chip, 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU Memory 16GB unified RAM Storage 256GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (1 billion colors) Battery Up to 18 hours

The MacBook Air M2 combines sleek portability with next-gen Apple Silicon performance. Powered by an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, it handles multitasking, creativity, and entertainment on the go with quiet efficiency.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning colors and detail, while the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and Spatial Audio enhance communication. With MagSafe charging and seamless Apple device compatibility, it remains a versatile entry point to Apple laptops.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 chip, 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU Memory 8GB unified RAM Storage 256GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 500 nits brightness Battery Up to 18 hours

The 2025 MacBook Air in Sky Blue boosts multitasking and creative performance with an M4 chip (10-core CPU and 10-core GPU) combined with 24GB of unified memory. Its light, portable design makes it an ideal mix of power and convenience for both professionals and students.

Featuring a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and support for Apple Intelligence, it provides an immersive and optimized workflow. With 512GB SSD storage, there’s ample space for productivity apps and creative projects.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 chip, 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU Memory 24GB unified RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, supports 1 billion colors Battery Up to 18 hours

BEST FOR VIDEO EDITING

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is powered by the M4 chip with 10-core CPU and GPU, delivering serious performance in a compact package. It’s optimized for Apple Intelligence to support smarter workflows, productivity, and creative tasks.

Its Liquid Retina XDR display offers incredible brightness and HDR performance, with up to 1,600 nits for stunning visuals. With 16GB unified memory and professional app optimization, this laptop is a balanced portable powerhouse for developers, editors, and designers.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 chip, 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU Memory 16GB unified RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 1,600 nits peak brightness Battery All-day usage

The 16-inch MacBook Pro offers workstation-level performance with the Apple M4 Pro chip, featuring a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU. Built for heavy workloads, it’s ideal for coding, 3D rendering, and multimedia creation.

Featuring a breathtaking Liquid Retina XDR display with pro-grade brightness, it supports Apple Intelligence and advanced app performance. With all-day battery life and 24GB RAM, it’s designed for professionals who need uncompromising power.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 Pro chip, 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU Memory 24GB unified RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR, HDR up to 1,600 nits Battery All-day usage

This 15-inch MacBook Air combines a spacious display with extreme portability. Featuring the Apple M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and GPU, it balances performance for everyday tasks, creative suites, and multitasking.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors, and the six-speaker system with Spatial Audio enhances entertainment and video conferencing. With Apple Intelligence, 18-hour battery, and a slim profile, it’s designed as a big-screen yet portable productivity hub.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 chip, 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU Memory 16GB unified RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.3-inch Liquid Retina with 1 billion colors Battery Up to 18 hours

The MacBook Air M3 (15-inch) delivers balance between portability and screen real estate. It’s powered by Apple’s M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, ensuring faster performance and efficiency for daily use.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes viewing more immersive, while 16GB memory ensures smooth multitasking. It also offers up to 18 hours on a charge, making it practical for creatives, students, and mobile professionals alike.

Specifications Processor Apple M3 chip, 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU Memory 16GB unified RAM Storage 256GB SSD Display 15.3-inch Liquid Retina, 1 billion colors Battery Up to 18 hours

PORTABLE WORKSTATION

The flagship MacBook Pro 2023 (16-inch) with M3 Max delivers unparalleled power. Its 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU make it an absolute beast for advanced tasks like 3D rendering, machine learning, and large-scale data work.

With a massive 48GB unified memory and 1TB SSD, pro workflows run fluidly. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display provides reference-grade visuals, while up to 22-hour battery makes it dependable even unplugged.

Specifications Processor Apple M3 Max chip, 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU Memory 48GB unified RAM Storage 1TB SSD Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR, HDR up to 1,000 nits sustained Battery Up to 22 hours

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.