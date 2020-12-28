Apple Macbook Pro M1 review: A fork in the road

Let’s face it, none of us really expected Apple to make a device that’s not fast enough, did we? The real challenge for these new Macbooks was how they will support legacy apps and software meant that have been designed for Intel processors for years. The M1 chip is based on ARM architectures, which means they’re similar to processors running on iPhones and iPads. For computer software, that’s like learning a new language — the ARM processor that will power these software just doesn’t speak the same language that the apps do. In the Macbook Pro’s case, that includes some very important apps, like Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps, which most creators use.