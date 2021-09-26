Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple recently conducted its iPhone launch event where the company revealed the new iPhone 13 series. Now, the company is gearing up for the next big product unveil. The company is expected to launch a new line-up of MacBook Pro laptops with the new M1X chipsets. A recent report has suggested MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops will come with a high-resolution display.

A report by MacRumours has spotted the display resolution of two new devices in the System Information App of macOS Monterey. The OS has a lot of resolutions listed which clearly belongs to MacBook in the current line-up. However, two display resolutions are not found on any of the current devices.

The leaked data suggests that the 16-inch Macbook Pro with M1X chip will feature a 3456 x 2234 Retina resolution. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to get a 3024x2234 Retina resolution display.

With the inclusion of high-resolution data, the two new MacBook Pro laptops will reach a higher pixel density of around 250ppi.

