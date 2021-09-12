Despite the launch being this close, Apple won't be revealing these products during the Tuesday iPhone launch event

Apple is gearing up for the 15 September launch of the new iPhone 13 series along with the Apple Watch Series 7. However, reports are pouring in about products that will be launched during the fall this year. New reports suggest that Apple might finally introduce the new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro.

A new 9to5Mac report, citing Mark Gurman, claims that Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch laptops with high-end M1 chips will hit the shelves in "the next several weeks."

Gurman states that “M1X MacBook Pro: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks."

Apart from the M1X chipset powered MacBook Pro range, Apple will also reportedly launch the new AirPods, a redesigned iPad mini and an entry-level iPad.

Despite the launch being this close, Apple won't be revealing these products during the Tuesday iPhone launch event. Instead, Apple is expected to reveal the gadgets later in October via another virtual launch event.

The new MacBook Pro machines will come with mini-LED displays, an HDMI port and SD card slot. Apple is also expected to bring back the magsafe magnetic chargers with the new Pro machines.

