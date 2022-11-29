Apple may adopt Sony’s state-of-the-art image sensor for iPhone 15: Report

Apple launched its 2022 iPhone series a few months ago and we are already hearing news about the next iPhone lineup. Likely to be called iPhone 15, the series is expected to come with Sony sensor for improved camera performance. According to a report by Nikkei, Sony Group will supply Apple with its latest state-of-the-art image sensor. The component, the report says, is expected to feature in the next series of iPhones that will be launched in 2023.

