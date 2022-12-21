Apple may cancel the launch of iPhone SE 4: Here’s why

Apple iPhone SE smartphones are the most affordable iPhones. The company has introduced three models under the series so far. The handset usually has a launch cycle of two years. The last SE was introduced in March 2022 when the company unveiled the third-generation 2022 iPhone SE. Apple was expected to bring the next iPhone SE model in 2024.
But, as per reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may cancel or postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4. Possible reason? He says that it may be due to lower-than expected shipment for mid to low end iPhones like iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus.
“My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)", Kuo writes in a tweet.
He also says that the full-screen design of the SE 4 could lead to an increase in higher costs/selling price of the device. “As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4", he says.
Apple iPhone SE 4 was rumoured to come with identical design as the iPhone XR. It was tipped to come with round edges. As per previous reports, Apple was said to remove the TouchID on the device and replace it with another authentication method. The company was also expected to bring a notch to the iPhone SE lineup with the iPhone SE 4. The notch was said to house the front camera.
Kuo adds that reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in the upcoming year.