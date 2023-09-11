comScore
Apple may discontinue iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro after launch of new iPhones, says report

 1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:15 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Apple set to launch iPhone 15 series at Wonderlust event. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini likely to be discontinued. Retail stores running low on various products. Merchandise reset planned after the event. New products may be available in stores immediately.

Apple iPhone 13 series. (Apple)Premium
Apple iPhone 13 series. (Apple)

Tech giant Apple is all set to unveil the new iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event scheduled to be held at 10:30 pm (Indian time) from the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The star of tomorrow's Apple event will be the four new iPhones launched this year - the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Also Read| Apple Wonderlust event: From iPhone 15 lineup to new Apple Watch, a look at all the expected announcements

According to Apple's Mark Gurman, Apple's retail stores are running low on a number of products, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch bands and leather iPhone cases.

Apple is continuing to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus models at a lower price point after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, 9to5Mac reported. The report also notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini are likely to be discontinued.

According to data from research firm CIRP, cited by Macrumors, iPhone mini sales have been lower than other iPhone models, accounting for only about 3% of total iPhone 13 sales in the US by the first quarter of 2022.

Moreover, Gurman also noted that the tech giant is planning for a merchandise reset on the evening of September 12 and a manager call has been set for after the event. Gurman noted that this call is uncharacteristic for event days. 

Also Read| Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to weigh lesser and offer improved battery life, says report

According to the 9to5Mac report, this could be a hint that Apple is planning to make at least some of the products announced at the Wonderlust available in the retail stores immediatedly including the new accesories and updated AirPods Pro. 

 

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 03:19 PM IST
