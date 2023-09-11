Apple may discontinue iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro after launch of new iPhones, says report1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Apple set to launch iPhone 15 series at Wonderlust event. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini likely to be discontinued. Retail stores running low on various products. Merchandise reset planned after the event. New products may be available in stores immediately.
Tech giant Apple is all set to unveil the new iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event scheduled to be held at 10:30 pm (Indian time) from the company's headquarters in Cupertino. The star of tomorrow's Apple event will be the four new iPhones launched this year - the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.