Apple iPhone 15 will be announced later this year during fall. With the launch of a new series, Apple discontinues some of its old iPhones. This year too, the company may drop old models to make way for the new phones.

Although it is too early to guess, but as per a Tom’s Guide report, iPhone 12 along with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series.

Apple dropping the iPhone 12 is an obvious guess, as Apple rarely keeps any iPhone for more than three years. Its position will likely be filled by iPhone 13.

Apple usually drops its Pro models after one year of sales. The same is likely to happen with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. The duo may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series.

It is likely that the iPhone 14 may stay, but the handset can get a price cut - a practice likely to be followed this year too. The report suggests that Apple may discontinue the iPhone 13 mini. Apple dropped the iPhone 12 mini after two years of sales.

While the fate of iPhone 14 Plus is difficult to predict. Giving it a price cut of $100 will place it against the iPhone 15 in terms of pricing. But that is unlikely to happen. Also, it is the company’s first Plus model, so it may be too soon to drop.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series - the base iPhone 15 variant, iPhone 15 Plus and two Pro models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The former two could be powered by A16 Bionic chipset, while the latter two will run the latest A 17 processor. All four devices will run on iOS 17 likely to be announced at the WWDC event.