Apple may discontinue these iPhones after the launch of iPhone 152 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
- As per a Tom’s Guide report, iPhone 12 along with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series.
Apple iPhone 15 will be announced later this year during fall. With the launch of a new series, Apple discontinues some of its old iPhones. This year too, the company may drop old models to make way for the new phones.
