Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple may discontinue these iPhones after the launch of iPhone 15
Back

Apple iPhone 15 will be announced later this year during fall. With the launch of a new series, Apple discontinues some of its old iPhones. This year too, the company may drop old models to make way for the new phones.

Although it is too early to guess, but as per a Tom’s Guide report, iPhone 12 along with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series. 

Apple dropping the iPhone 12 is an obvious guess, as Apple rarely keeps any iPhone for more than three years. Its position will likely be filled by iPhone 13

Apple usually drops its Pro models after one year of sales. The same is likely to happen with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. The duo may be discontinued after the launch of iPhone 15 series.

It is likely that the iPhone 14 may stay, but the handset can get a price cut - a practice likely to be followed this year too. The report suggests that Apple may discontinue the iPhone 13 mini. Apple dropped the iPhone 12 mini after two years of sales.

While the fate of iPhone 14 Plus is difficult to predict. Giving it a price cut of $100 will place it against the iPhone 15 in terms of pricing. But that is unlikely to happen. Also, it is the company’s first Plus model, so it may be too soon to drop.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series - the base iPhone 15 variant, iPhone 15 Plus and two Pro models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The former two could be powered by A16 Bionic chipset, while the latter two will run the latest A 17 processor. All four devices will run on iOS 17 likely to be announced at the WWDC event.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout