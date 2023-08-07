Apple fans, your wait for the latest iPhone 15 series may get over soon. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.

An additional report from 9to5Mac last week corroborates this schedule, stating that various carrier partners have already forbidden their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement on that day.

As per Apple's usual practice, media invitations for the event are likely to be sent out approximately a week before the event date. Alongside the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is anticipated to showcase updated versions of the Apple Watch, including the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Moreover, it is expected to unveil the final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and other related operating system updates. Excitement and anticipation are building up for Apple enthusiasts worldwide as they await the official unveiling of the latest innovations from the tech giant.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature stacked CMOS image sensors, while the Pro models may not. The technology aims to enhance camera performance, but no official confirmation has been made by Apple.

According to the insights shared by well-known Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo in a post, the iPhone 16 Pro models, scheduled for the second half of 2024, will adopt the same technology. Consequently, this move could put a strain on Sony's high-end CIS capacity, resulting in an advantage for Will Semi as they continue to secure more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands.

There have been reports in the past indicating that the iPhone 15 standard models might feature the 48MP Sony IMX803 image sensor, a substantial upgrade from the current 12MP camera.