Apple may host a launch event on September 13 to unveil iPhone 15 series: Details inside 07 Aug 2023
Rumors suggest that the Apple iPhone 15 series may be launched on September 12 or 13, with pre-orders starting on September 15 and sales on September 22. The event may also showcase updated Apple Watch models and provide details on iOS 17.
Apple fans, your wait for the latest iPhone 15 series may get over soon. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.