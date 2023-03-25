Popular Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C charging port can launch in late 2023. To recall, the second-generation AirPods Pro was launched in September 2022 with a Lightning charging case. The company is now planning to bring an updated version of the wireless earphones with USB Type-C charging.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," Kuo wrote in a Twitter post. Kuo says that references to new AirPods discovered in the iOS 16.4 Release Candidate hints at the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro.

It is expected that the new AirPods Pro 2 may be available by the third quarter of 2023.

Charging case with the current Apple AirPods Pro has a built-in speaker which can help users find it in case it is misplaced. It comes with added support for Apple Watch charger and is equipped with U1 chip for Find My support on the device.

Apple has been under pressure to replace the lightning port with USB Type-C ports on its iPhones, AirPods and other devices. Apple has already switched the Apple TV's Siri Remote from Lightning to USB-C and it makes sense to now move the AirPods to the Type-C.

Apple is speculated to bring the 2023 iPhone 15 series with USB-C charging. The Cupertino-based company is expected to add a custom IC chip to its USB-C port, similar to the authentication process in the Lightning port.

Citing a Weibo rumour, a previous report by Macrumours says that Apple has developed its own variant for iPhone 15’s USB Type-C port. The Weibo leakster claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience working on Intel's Pentium processors.

Apple introduced first-party and MFi-certified Lightning ports in 2012. These connectors contain a small IC which authenticates the parts involved in the connection.