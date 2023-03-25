Apple may launch AirPods Pro with USB Type-C port later this year2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The new AirPods Pro 2 may be available by the third quarter of 2023.
Popular Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C charging port can launch in late 2023. To recall, the second-generation AirPods Pro was launched in September 2022 with a Lightning charging case. The company is now planning to bring an updated version of the wireless earphones with USB Type-C charging.
