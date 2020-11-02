Apple may launch first ARM-based PCs on 10 Nov

Technology giant, Apple, might be launching its first ARM-based Mac computers on November 10. The company sent out invites to media and bloggers today, inviting them to an event on that date, titled “One More Thing". Long time Apple followers would know that the company has used the “One More Thing" tagline for its newest products in the past.

Additionally, in an earnings call earlier this week, CEO Tim Cook told analysts that the company has more to come after announcing the iPhone 12 series last month.

The company had announced the progression to Advanced RISC Machines’ (ARM) processors earlier this year, dropping Intel’s chips from its PCs. The company showcased prototype devices too, at the time. The company said its new PCs will run on Apple Silicon, meaning the chips will be designed by the company in-house, something that has helped it maintain a lead in the smartphone market for a long time. The event would be Apple’s third in as many months this year.

The progression to ARM means Apple will be using mobile processors on its PCs, a first for its Macs. It is expected to sell both laptop and desktop PCs on the chipsets. The move is expected to hurt Intel massively, as the company has been losing steam in the PC segment for a while now. Fellow chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has given tough competition to Intel and gained market share rapidly.

Apple’s move to mobile chipsets for computers is also a big deal for the industry in general. Companies like Microsoft, HP and more have been experimenting with Qualcomm’s mobile processors on PCs, but haven’t been able to make enough headway just yet. Many expect Apple’s entry into this segment to be a proof of concept of sorts for PCs that run on mobile chipsets.

The move would theoretically allow Apple to provide double the battery life on its PCs, while also bringing greater synergy between its mobile and PC apps.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via