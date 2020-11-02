Apple may launch first ARM-based PCs on 10 Nov

The company had announced the progression to Advanced RISC Machines’ (ARM) processors earlier this year, dropping Intel’s chips from its PCs. The company showcased prototype devices too, at the time. The company said its new PCs will run on Apple Silicon, meaning the chips will be designed by the company in-house, something that has helped it maintain a lead in the smartphone market for a long time. The event would be Apple’s third in as many months this year.