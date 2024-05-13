Apple may launch new iPad Mini model this year: Everything we know so far

Apple updates iPad Air and Pro models after 1 ½ years at Let Loose event. Plans to launch iPad Mini with bigger display and faster chipset later this year.

Apple recently updated its iPad Air and Pro models, after a wait of almost 1 ½ years, during the Let Loose event on May 7. However, it seems like Apple is now planning to make another major upgrade in the iPad lineup by launching the iPad Mini later this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple may launch the iPad Mini at the end of this year. The new Apple tablet, however, isn't expected to come with a lot of changes except the addition of a bigger display and a faster chipset. The iPad mini 7th generation could be powered by the A16 chipset and could replace its predecessor when it launches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current iPad Mini 6th gen variant is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset (same processor used on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) and starts at a price of ₹64,900 for the 256GB storage variant with WiFi.

Apple's new iPad lineup: After a major redesign at last week's Let Loose event, the iPad Air now features a larger 13-inch display and a more powerful M2 chipset compared to the M1 processor on its predecessor. Apple has also made changes to the camera placement on both the iPad Air and iPad Pro range, making the tablets more comfortable to use in landscape mode.

The iPad Pro range has also received a much bigger upgrade with the addition of the latest M4 chipset and an OLED display, a first for an iPad. Thanks to the new OLED display, the iPad Pro has reduced bezels and thickness. In fact, Apple is marketing its latest tablet as the thinnest product the company has ever created. In addition to the new iPads, Apple also announced new versions of its Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!