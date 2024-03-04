Apple may launch new iPads, MacBooks this week. Everything we know so far
Apple may introduce new iPads, MacBooks, and accessories this week via press release on its website. Rumors suggest updates to iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and new MacBooks. Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman predicts launch via website and online videos in March or April.
Apple could unveil new iPads, Macbooks and other accessories this week with a press release on its website, according to a report by Macrumors, citing sources. While the exact list of products that will be announced this week isn't clear, previous rumours suggest that Apple could revamp its Pad Air Pro models, announce a new iPad Air 12.9-inch along with updates to the Magic Keyboard for iPads and two new MacBooks.