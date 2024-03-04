Apple may launch new iPads, MacBooks this week. Everything we know so far

Apple may introduce new iPads, MacBooks, and accessories this week via press release on its website. Rumors suggest updates to iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and new MacBooks. Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman predicts launch via website and online videos in March or April.

Apple could unveil new iPads, Macbooks and other accessories this week with a press release on its website, according to a report by Macrumors, citing sources. While the exact list of products that will be announced this week isn't clear, previous rumours suggest that Apple could revamp its Pad Air Pro models, announce a new iPad Air 12.9-inch along with updates to the Magic Keyboard for iPads and two new MacBooks.

A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman also noted that while Apple would usually hold an event to showcase such launches, the company will instead be announcing these new products via its website followed by a number of online videos and marketing campaigns. However, Gurnman notes that these new devices could be launched sometime in March or April.

What are the likely launches by Apple? Apple is likely to launch two new iPad Pro models powered by the company's M3 chipset and feature OLED display. The current update to the iPad Pro will be the first ever revamp to the lineup since the current design was launched in 2018. Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro models are rumored to sport a landscape Face ID camera and may also incorporate OLED screens, promising enhanced color contrast and power efficiency gains over traditional mini-LED displays.

Moreover, Apple is also reportedly working on launching the first ever 12.9 inch display iPad Air. The new iPad Air 12.9 inch is likely to have a similar design to the current generation to the iPad Air with a slim body and all-screen design. The latest tablet from Apple could feature a Touch ID button on top and speakers grilles on the bottom similar to the previous generation.

Additionally, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a revamped MacBook Air lineup, available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. These models are expected to be powered by Apple's latest M3 processors, replacing the current M2-powered iterations. The new MacBook Air is anticipated to deliver improved performance and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of users.

