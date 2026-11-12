Apple may make future iPhones shorter and more compact with new 18:9 display design

Apple is reportedly working on an even smaller, shorter iPhone design that would make the phones easier to use with one hand. According to a report citing Chinese tipster ‘Instant Digital’, the company is considering changing the display aspect ratio from the current 19.5:9 to approximately 18:9. The revamped iPhone might be several years down the road, and it might have a smaller Dynamic Island or an under-display camera, said the tipster.

The proposed design is expected to retain a similar width to the iPhone 18 Pro while reducing the phone's height. Apple is reportedly experimenting with changes to the status bar and navigation, both of which aim to make better use of screen space. These plans are in early stages, and the final design may be altered prior to production.

Apple may redesign iPhone displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio Apple might change the 19.5:9 display aspect ratio currently used on the iPhone to an 18:9 or 2:1 aspect ratio in the future, reported Instant Digital. The change would make the device shorter while keeping the same width.

This may make it easier to access various areas of the display using the thumbs. Apple is also said to be in talks to combine the top of apps with the status bar. This may help free up display space without being too great a sacrifice of screen real estate.

A smaller Dynamic Island or under-display camera could be coming Another possibility is that the smaller camera's design is related to changes in Apple's front-camera technology. The tipster suggests that Apple may replace the existing Dynamic Island with a circular punch-hole cutout. The other option is an under-display camera, which would place the camera beneath the display.

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