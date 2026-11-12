Apple may make future iPhones shorter and more compact with new 18:9 display design

Apple is reportedly working on an even smaller, shorter iPhone design that would make the phones easier to use with one hand. According to a report citing Chinese tipster ‘Instant Digital’, the company is considering changing the display aspect ratio from the current 19.5:9 to approximately 18:9. The revamped iPhone might be several years down the road, and it might have a smaller Dynamic Island or an under-display camera, said the tipster.

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The proposed design is expected to retain a similar width to the iPhone 18 Pro while reducing the phone's height. Apple is reportedly experimenting with changes to the status bar and navigation, both of which aim to make better use of screen space. These plans are in early stages, and the final design may be altered prior to production.

Apple may redesign iPhone displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio Apple might change the 19.5:9 display aspect ratio currently used on the iPhone to an 18:9 or 2:1 aspect ratio in the future, reported Instant Digital. The change would make the device shorter while keeping the same width.

This may make it easier to access various areas of the display using the thumbs. Apple is also said to be in talks to combine the top of apps with the status bar. This may help free up display space without being too great a sacrifice of screen real estate.

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A smaller Dynamic Island or under-display camera could be coming Another possibility is that the smaller camera's design is related to changes in Apple's front-camera technology. The tipster suggests that Apple may replace the existing Dynamic Island with a circular punch-hole cutout. The other option is an under-display camera, which would place the camera beneath the display.

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Ultimately, the final approach could be contingent on how far Apple gets with the under-display camera technology. Instant Digital cautioned that these are preliminary plans and that Apple could revise them before any commercial launch.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.