Apple moves on from Cosmic Orange as leaked iPhone 18 Pro dummy units reveal new Dark Cherry finish

Apple's plans to replace the Cosmic Orange variant on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup have gained more momentum with the latest leak about the flagship. A new dummy image of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup has given us a peek at what the four new colours for the Apple flagship could look like, including the new Dark Cherry variant that could replace last year's Cosmic Orange.

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Apple's new colour variants for the iPhone 18 series The new dummy units were revealed by tipster Sonny Dickson in a post on X, where he once again confirmed the long-standing rumour that Dark Cherry is expected to replace Cosmic Orange. The other three variants in the iPhone 18 Pro series are expected to be Black, Silver, and Light Blue.

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Dickson did not share any other details about the proportions of the iPhone 18 Pro models. However, a previous leak by YouTuber Vadim Yuryev revealed that the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature the exact same design as last year with a few small changes.

Yuryev said that the iPhone 18 Pro series this year will have much thicker cameras, stating that the ‘black glass on the cameras protrudes a bit more’.

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The YouTuber claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max measures 11.23mm thick, including the camera plateau, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be slightly thicker at 11.54mm. When measured at the camera bump, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be 12.92mm thick, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max could increase to 13.77mm.

iPhone 18 Pro series: What to expect? Apple is expected to stick with the same display sizes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with the Pro and Pro Max reportedly featuring 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively. However, the most noticeable design change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, with leaks suggesting it may shrink by as much as 35% as Apple moves more Face ID components under the display.

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The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature a triple 48MP rear camera system. However, the biggest change from last year could be the introduction of a variable aperture for the primary sensor, allowing users to adjust the amount of light entering the camera.

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According to leaks, the feature could offer greater control over depth-of-field effects while also improving low-light photography performance.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be the first devices powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which will reportedly be made on TSMC's 2nm process. The new chip is tipped to deliver up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19 series.

Apple is also expected to replace Qualcomm modems with its in-house C2 modem, which could bring faster mmWave 5G speeds, improved power efficiency, and lower heat generation.

Meanwhile, a recent report also suggests Apple may add support for 5G NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks). This could potentially allow the iPhone 18 Pro lineup to access full internet connectivity via satellites even when mobile networks are unavailable.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in