Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro, iPad mini 7 and other products that could launch this month
Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro, iPad mini 7 and other products that could launch this month

Livemint

Following the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple is set to reveal the iPad Mini 7 and M4 MacBook Pro soon. The iPad Mini will address previous display flaws, while the M4 MacBook Pro is expected to showcase a powerful M4 chip and improved specifications.

Apple Vision Pro headset and Macbook Pro signage at an Apple Store in New York, US, on Monday, July 29, 2024. Apple Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 1. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September, Apple is expected to unveil 4 new products at its MacBook and iPad launch event later this month. However, an official invitation from Apple confirming the date and time of the event is still awaited.

iPad Mini 7: 

Apple is said to have re-engineered the screen assembly in iPad Mini 7 to mitigate this design flaw, which caused one half of the display to refresh more slowly than the other, creating a wobbling effect during scrolling.

However, despite this improvement, the iPad Mini 7 is still expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate and continue using LCD technology. The "jelly scrolling" issue on the previous iPad Mini 6 has led to a class-action lawsuit against Apple, with some users claiming that the flaw makes the device “unusable."

In terms of performance, reports suggest that the iPad Mini 7 will likely feature a more powerful chip than its predecessor, which is equipped with the A15 Bionic processor. While Apple has yet to confirm which chip the iPad Mini 7 will use, speculation suggests that it could be powered by the A17 Pro chip or the A18 chip, both of which would bring considerable performance improvements and Apple Intelligence support to the device.

M4 MacBook Pro: 

The unboxing video for the new M4 MacBook Pro featuring the M4 chip was recently leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what might be in store later this month. It is speculated to have a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The unboxed model revealed in the video appears to be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, along with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a crisp resolution of 3024x1964 pixels.

In terms of design, the purported device bears striking similarities to its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with M3 chipset. The retail box features the same wallpaper artwork as the earlier model, and the dimensions of the laptop are reported to be 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm, with a weight of 1.6kg.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro M4 is rumoured to include three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot. The laptop is also said to ship with a 70W power adapter capable of charging via USB Type-C.

M4 Mac mini: 

Apple is expected to prode the first major redesign to Mac Mini since 2010. The M4 Mac Mini could be the Apple's smallest ever deskot computer and features a chassis almost the same size as Apple TV while also being slightly taller than its predecessor at 1.4 inches. 

The M4 Mac Mini could come with three USB-C ports, HDMI port and port for power cable. Meanwhile, reports suggest M4 Mac Mini could also get a RAM boost from 8GB in its predecessor to 16GB this year. 

M4 iMac: 

The iMac is also expected to receive a major upgrade this month, getting support for Apple latest M4 series chipset. Moreover, the new iMac could come with 16GB of RAM, compared to the 8GB RAM on its predecessor, perhaps in a bid to enable Apple Intelligence features. 

Apart from these, the iMac isn't rumoured to be getting a major overhaul and could feature more or less the same features as its predecessor. 

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

Published: 14 Oct 2024, 09:09 AM IST
