Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro, iPad mini 7 and other products that could launch this month
Following the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple is set to reveal the iPad Mini 7 and M4 MacBook Pro soon. The iPad Mini will address previous display flaws, while the M4 MacBook Pro is expected to showcase a powerful M4 chip and improved specifications.
Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September, Apple is expected to unveil 4 new products at its MacBook and iPad launch event later this month. However, an official invitation from Apple confirming the date and time of the event is still awaited.
