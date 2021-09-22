Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro sale date is set for 24 September and buyers will encounter steep prices while booking their next iPhone device. However, buyers have an option to bring down the price substantially by opting for the trade-in.

Apple trade-in can be opted right after choosing the iPhone variant. While booking the phone, the user will have to answer a few questions about their current smartphone.

Apple will then give an estimated trade-in value and apply it as instant credit towards the purchase. Once the order is placed, the courier will confirm the date and time of the doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange.

The next step would be to get the smartphone ready for exchange.

Before the new smartphone arrives, the buyer will need to get their current smartphone ready. The delivery executive will run diagnostic tests and verify that the smartphone works.

Users are advised to back up their data

Make sure their iPhone can access the internet from their location.

Have their Apple ID and Password ready so that the Find My iPhone can be turned off after the exchange gets a green signal.

On the day of delivery and the executive will inspect the device and run a quick diagnostic test while you wait.

Once the verification has been completed and the smartphone checks out, the trade-in will be completed and the buyer will get a new iPhone.

If verification shows that the condition isn’t as described or something doesn’t work, the user can still get the new iPhone but they will have to pay the courier the difference between the trade-in credit they already received and the revised value of the device.

Here are the values being offered by Apple:

View Full Image Trade-in values for Android devices

View Full Image Trade-in values for iPhones on Apple's website

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.