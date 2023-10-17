Apple Pencil with USB-C launched, price starts at $79

Apple Inc. on Tuesday launched its latest stylus Apple Pencil with USB-C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new stylus with a starting price of $79 is slotted between the first generation Apple Pencil, priced at $99, and the second generation model, priced at $129.

Specifications: The new Apple Pencil can be charged via USB-C. It does not support wireless charging or pairing.

The new USB-C Apple Pencil does support the hover feature on the M2 iPad Pro models. It can be attached magnetically to the side when not in use.

In the new Apple Pencil, the big omission is pressure sensitivity which is present in both the first and second generation Apple Pencil models.

Dimensions: The USB-C Apple Pencil measures 7.5 x 155 mm and weighs 20.5 grams - nearly identical to the Apple Pencil 2.

The USB-C Apple Pencil will be available for customers in early November this year.

With the introduction of the new Apple Pencil, iPad users can pick the perfect Apple Pencil that is compatible with their iPad.

It is compatible with the following iPads -- iPad (2022), iPad Air (2022), iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), iPad Pro 12.9 (2022), iPad Pro 11 (2022), iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), iPad Pro 11 (2021), iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) , iPad Pro 11 (2020), iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) , and iPad Pro 11 (2018).

“With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil is ideal for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more," Apple said on its website. “Apple Pencil has revolutionized note taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more."

