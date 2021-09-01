Apple plans blood-pressure measure, wrist thermometer in watch

Apple is planning for the watch to take a person’s temperature by next year, according to the documents and people familiar with the feature. That is similar to what is available on the Fitbit and will require a new sensor to be added to the watch, these people said. A planned use for the sensor in 2022 would be for fertility planning, the people said, giving women clues about where they are in their ovulation cycle. Already this is available from startups, including Natural Cycles USA Corp., whose birth-control app was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018. In the future, Apple hopes the wrist temperature feature can be used to detect fevers, the people said.